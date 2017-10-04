On Thursday, August 14, 2017, during a rescheduled Board of Education meeting, the MCPS Board entered into an Inter-local agreement with the City of Eton. The inter-local agreement provides the City of Eton with the use of the land surrounding the Pleasant Valley Innovative School.

Mayor Billy Cantrell anticipates restoring the property to its previous state, as well as continued improvement of the Pleasant Valley Park. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eric McFee praised the Murray County Board of Education for their continued support of the entire community and their collaboration with the local municipalities.

During negotiations, both Mayor Cantrell and Dr. McFee agreed that the restoration of the Pleasant Valley Park will serve as a wonderful resource for the community of Eton, as well as for visitors to our beautiful area.