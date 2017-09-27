It's application time again for Murray County Community Christmas, a program that provides assistance to families in need during Christmas time. In addition to providing toys and other items that families may need, Murray County Community Christmas also offers classes, such as Basic Finance, Healthy Cooking on a Budget, Internet Safety, Success in Schools, and CPR, to help parents learn new skills to improve their lives.

As part of Community Christmas, everyone is encouraged to "Fill a Truck" with canned food this Friday at the Murray County/North Murray football game. Simply bring as many canned food items as you can and place them in the truck in front of the MCHS stadium before the game. Additionally, food drive boxes will be placed in each Murray County school. All food collected will feed families in our community for the holidays.

Applicants for the program should apply at the Murray County Senior Center, located at 820 G.I. Maddox Parkway, Chatsworth, from October 3rd - 26th. Tuesday and Thursday times are 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., and Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Parents should bring a photo ID and proof of residency in Murray County, such as a rent receipt or utility bill. All children must have some form of ID, such as an insurance card, Social Security card, or birth certificate.

Please note that if an applicant has been served for the five previous years, they will not be eligible to apply for help this season.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Murray County Community Christmas, your tax exempt contribution may be mailed to: Murray County Community Christmas, P.O. Box 1648, Chatsworth, GA 30705.

For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .