One woman is dead after a shooting near Spring Place Monday morning. Scott Cannon shot and killed his wife of over 30 years, Johnnie Cannon, at a residence on Leonard Bridge Road at Highland Way Monday morning and then fled to his own residence off Holly Creek Road, according to Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford. Cannon remained armed and kept Georgia State Patrol SWAT officers at bay for around three hours before turning his gun on himself and exiting his home. Sheriff Langford said the suspect was transported to Erlanger and is in critical condition.

Two Murray County elementary schools, Spring Place and Coker, were placed on lockdown after the initial incident, but the lockdown was lifted after it was confirmed that the situation was contained and nowhere near the schools.

The incident remains under investigation.