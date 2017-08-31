Cameron Mashburn and his family were traveling back home from watching the eclipse when they stopped at Zaxby’s restaurant on N. 3rd Avenue in Chatsworth. Mashburn’s ten year old son was eating chicken wings when Mashburn and his wife noticed the chicken looked funny. Mashburn said that the meat looked infected with maggots.

“I spoke to the manager there, and he refunded the price of the meal,” Mashburn said.

But on the way home, Mashburn’s son became ill and upon arriving home the boy was no better. They took him to see a physician and he was diagnosed with food poisoning.

In the meantime, Mashburn had called the corporate offices of Zaxby’s and was told his complaint would be referred to upper management for a call back.

“I did finally speak to one manager who said that we would be reimbursed for any out of pocket expenses.” But Mashburn was frustrated at not being able to make contact sooner. He had taken pictures of the chicken and posted them on Facebook , along with the story of his son getting ill.

When the Chatsworth Times contacted Zaxby’s a manager said that he could not comment on the incident.

According to District Health Director Raymond King, the restaurant was inspected twice. The batch of chicken used to make the meal and others were examined. No maggots were found.

“By looking at the photographs, and we looked thoroughly, there were no signs of maggots,” King said. “We did see bones broken in the meat and pieces of cartilage, which sometimes happens in processing and is not harmful.”

The Times also received a release from one of the owners of the Chatsworth location, Andy Brady.

We have done an internal investigation of all our wings at this location as well as all our other locations and are cooperating fully with the local Health Department. After inspection, no maggots were found on any of the wings, including the one Mr. Mashburn's son bit into, and there is no sign of food spoilage. Our Zaxby's at Chatsworth has always had a good standing with the Health Department and the community since we opened in 2008. We have and always will be committed to food safety and will continue to do everything we can to ensure that safe, indescribably good food is served to our guests each and every day.“