Students in Murray County schools return to classrooms on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

“The Murray County Public School faculty, staff, and administration have worked hard over the summer preparing for the student’s return,” said school superintendent Eric McFee.

“We are excited for the new school year as 2017-2018 is going to be the best year yet. With our parents and teachers working together in the best interest of the students, Murray County will continue to show increased student achievement results.

“As the students return to school on Tuesday September 5, I ask that the community take extra precaution on the roads. Be aware that students will be standing around waiting at bus stops. Please keep in mind that there is new construction in front of Spring Place Elementary School which will make entry and exit a little more difficult, so please plan accordingly. As with any new school year, parent drop off and pick up during the first week, at all schools, moves slower, please be patient.

“I hope everyone has a safe, enjoyable, and educational year.”

Motorists are encouraged to remember speed in school zones will be strictly enforced by local law enforcement.