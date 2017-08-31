Local bands, Dead Trees and Blackbird Revival, were the first bands to perform on the new stage built at Chatsworth City Park. The ribbon cutting and concerts took place Saturday. Officials and organizers were pleased with the turnout.

“We estimated about 400 people came,” said Chatsworth Mayor Tyson Haynes. “The only thing that I’ve heard is very good compliments about the stage and the concert itself. We think it was a very successful event. I saw all positive responses from people and hopefully that will continue in the future.”

The Murray Arts Council has taken the responsibility for scheduling events at the park. That organization has planned another event for Spet. 30, 2017.

Pictured (Photo Benny Huggins): The ribbon cutting for the new stage built at Chatsworth city Park was held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The event also featured two bands for a free concert. L-R: Georgia State Senator Chuck Payne, Conasauga Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Scott Minter, President of the Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce, Chatsworth Code Enforcement officer Dolly Flood, Murray County Probate Court Judge John Waters, Murray County commissioner Greg Hogan, Chatsworth Mayor Tyson Haynes, Peg Adams, Lori McDaniel, Chatsworth councilman Jeff Cloer, Carlton McDaniel, Steve Angle, Brittany Pittman, Matt Sanford and Clerk of Superior Court Donna Flood.