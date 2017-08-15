Three people were charged in connection with counterfeit currency.

Murray County Sheriff Office Detective Jim Davenport said that an investigation had been underway by the MCSO and Chatsworth Police Department for a couple of weeks after fake bills were passed locally and in the Dalton area.

Whitney Shannon Casson, 26, of 2884 Old Federal Road S, Chatsworth, William Carter Anderson, 18, of 3329 Highway 52, Chatsworth, and 28 year old Aaron Nathaniel Whaley of 3329 Highway 52, Chatsworth will be charged with making fake U.S. currency.

“A search warrant was executed at 3329 Highway 52, Chatsworth,” Davenport said. “These three suspects possessed items and utensils used in the practice of making fraudulent or fake monies.”

Davenport said that the bills were made in several denominations and that the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Secret Service aided in executing the search warrant.

Officers searched a vehicle at the Kangaroo on Hwy. 52 and Hwy. 411 on Monday afternoon, gathering more evidence in the case. The evidence is still being catalogued and the investigation is ongoing.