There will be some positions up for election in the cities of Chatsworth and Eton in November.

In Chatsworth, council posts 1 and 2 will be on the ballot. Post 1 is currently held by Celeste Martin. she was first elected in 2009. Martin said that she plans on seeking the office again.

Post 2 is currently held by Rhett Griffin. He ran for the post in March with no opposition. The post was previously held by Brad Rowe who passed away after an illness. Griffin said that he plans to run for the seat again.

The qualifying fee for each post is $144. Qualifying is set for Aug. 21 through Aug. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registering to vote in the Nov. 7, 2017 election ends Oct. 10, 2017. Early voting will be Oct. 16-Nov. 3, 2017 at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

In Eton, three seats will be on the ballot. The mayor position with a qualifying fee of $156 and council posts 1 and 2 with qualifying fees of $117 each.

Billy Cantrell currently sits in the mayor’s post and has held that seat since 2008 when he won a special election after Greg Hogan resigned to run for Murray County Commissioner. Cantrell served a councilman for Eton prior to that election. Cantrell will be seeking reelection.

Anthony Ridley currently holds the post 1 seat on the council. He was elected in 2014.

Post 2 is currently vacant, as Steve Shaw resigned the seat.

Qualifying for candidates will be Aug. 21-25 at Eton City Hall from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Advanced voting will be held at city hall Oct. 16-Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.