Chatsworth City Council members were updated on projects Monday during a work session held prior to the regular meeting of council.

Mayor Tyson Haynes said that the city has been notified by the Georgia Department of Transportation that it has been awarded an O.S.S.P. grant of $65,000 to place a new sidewalk on Cherokee Street, to repair and replace sections of deteriorated sidewalks along U.S. 411 and state route 52 and 76. Some street name signs will be replaced and thermoplastic striping will be done on center lines, cross walks and stop bars on ten city streets.

The city will contribute $19,500 mostly with labor and equipment used on the projects.

Haynes said that officials will consider replacing the Christmas lights used by the city. The lights are 28 years old and a report from Georgia Power shows that the lights use about $2,800 monthly during the Christmas season. Haynes said that according to the report, new LED lights would probably save the city $2,000 a month.

The completion of the stage under construction at city park is nearly cpmplete. The Murray Arts Council has raised more than $50,000 toward the cost of the project with help from a $30,000 donation from the Georgia Ports Authority. The project is also funded by a $20,000 grant through the Lyndhurst Foundation. The City of Chatsworth is contributing as well with various items as well as labor.

During the regular session meeting, council members had a brief agenda.

They approved a malt beverage and wine license for Alex Anthony/Angelina Food & Fuel Inc. dba Kwikserver 16 located at 2909 Highway 76.

Due to not meeting resident requirements, some Downtown Development Authority board members were replaced, but asked to serve in other capacities. Members appointed include:

Elizabeth Gould, Benny Huggins and Greg Baird to serve terms which expire April 30, 2018 and Novena Cloer, Fred Welch, Dinah Rowe and Illya Copeland will serve terms expiring April 30, 2020.

Chatsworth residents will soon be receiving informational flyers. The flyers are being printed and have been in the works for a while. Celeste Martin has been heading up that project. The fall flyers contain downtown development plans, a message from Mayor Tyson Haynes,information about the police and fire departments as well as new businesses that have located in the city.