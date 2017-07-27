A new activity has popped up on social media and in several communities and now Chatsworth-Murray County is included.

The activity requires painted rocks to be hidden in the area. Other people find those rocks and hide them somewhere else.

When the rocks are found, the finder takes a picture and posts it on Facebook, along with a message of where the rock was found.

There are two groups in Murray County.

One is #murraygarocks and the other one is Chatsworth Ga Rocks.

Jennifer DeFoor and her two sisters Rachel Roadeen and Jamie Vann began Chatsworth Gar Rocks a few months ago. For various reasons, the activity was sort of put on a back burner for a bit but as of Tuesday afternoon, their Facebook page had 253 members.

“Calhoun has a page and we started one up here because we wanted to do something together,” DeFoor said.

The event has become a family activity, DeFoor said that her mother has put out 150 rocks on her own.

“My sisters and I put rocks out each week,” DeFoor said. “It brings the community together.”

DeFoor said that one rock had been found in Florida.

“I’d love to see them go everywhere,” she said.

The fun appeals to all ages. DeFoor said that she works at Chatsworth health Care and they held a rock painting event there and residents participated. It was such a hit that she is going to schedule another rock painting day.

Kymberly Sosebee began the #murraygarocks group earlier this month. With her considerable network, the Facebook group already has nearly 1,000 members.

“We were visiting family on Jekyll Island...my cousin...took us rock hunting around the island and downtown Brunswick,” Sosebee said. “My nine year old son just loved it and he wanted to bring it back to our community because he didn’t want to leave vacation!”

When they returned, Sosebee and Wyatt (pictured below, hiding a rock)began painting rocks and started the Facebook page July 11.

River rocks are generally used as they are flatter. The rocks are purchased from home improvement stores or lawn and garden centers.

“We try to tell people not to collect rocks from state parks and places such as that,” Sosebee said.

Anything can be painted on the frot of the rocks. But the group name is painted on the back.

“We post photos where we’ve hidden rocks,” Sosebee said. “To give hints. People find the rocks. They can find the rocks, a lot of people just go rock hunting. We call them rock hounds,” Sosebee lauhed.

“You find a rock and if you find one that you really like, the talen in Murray County is just amazing, you can claim that as a keeper. But we do ask that you replace it with one of your own creations.”

Sosebee said that she and Wyatt began with five rocks. And now they hide rocks every few days.

“People love to look at the pictures on Facebook to see where their rocks have traveled,” Sosebee said.

See more pictures of rock finding on page A-8.