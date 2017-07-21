Vann House Days has been a highlight of the summer since 1978 and the 2017 edition promises to be every bit as exciting. Hosted by the Friends of the Vann House at the State Historic Site in Spring Place, GA, this year’s program will be Saturday,July 22 from 10am until 4pm and Sunday, July 23 from 12pm to 4pm.

The program commemorates the restoration and dedication of the Vann House as a museum on July 27, 1958.

Vann House Days is built around “living history”demonstrations featuring arts and crafts of the 1800’s.

Local craftsmen and Friends volunteers will demonstrate 19th century weaving, basket making, quilting, spinning,blacksmithing, blowgun shooting, corn grinding, stuffing straw mattresses,churning, beadwork, drying fruits and vegetables, music, and more.

Local musicians will play music from the era,highlighting John Howard Payne and his famous “Home, Sweet Home” composition that has a special connection to the Vann House.

Docents will also guide visitors through the Vann mansion,the slave exhibit, and the Cherokee homestead on both days.

The R.E. Chambers Visitor Center will feature a short film and interpretive exhibits on the Vann Family and the Cherokee Nation.

Admission to the site is $6.50 for adults, $6.00 for seniors, and $5.50 for youth 6-18. Children under six are admitted free.

The Vann House is located three miles west of Chatsworth, Georgia at the intersection of GA Highways 52A and 225. For more information call 706-695-2598.

Pictured above are Ethan Calhoun in the blacksmith shop and Nancy Adams at the 175 year old loom. Both are long time volunteers and members of the group Friends of the Chief Vann House.