A raccoon was found to be rabid in the area of Center Hill Drive early this month. It was tested for rabies and found to be positive for the disease after showing symptoms. Animals that have rabies often act strangely, including acting aggressively, displaying neurological symptoms or odd behavior.

Normally nocturnal species of animals that have rabies may be seen during daylight hours. If you have been exposed to a raccoon, or your pets have been exposed, or if you know anyone who has been exposed contact Environmental Health at 706-517-1400 ext. 8.

Please vaccinate your pets if they are due, make sure they are up to date and give a booster vaccine if needed.