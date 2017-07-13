Pictured above: Spring Place Elementary School Principal Donna Standridge, Murray County Board of Education Chairman Greg Shoemaker, BOE member Kelli Reed, Murray County Schools Superintendent Eric McFee, BOE members Renda Baggett, Frank Loyd and Aaron Phillips break ground for the construction of the new Spring Place Elementary School. The school is a SPLOST project and cost is not to exceed $15,025 million. Parrish Construction was awarded the contract and the school is expected to be open for the 2018-2019 school year.