Sponsored by the Murray County Saddle Club, the Appalachian Wagon Train is an annual event that began 58 years ago with wagons and horseback riders making the trip over the mountain to Ellijay, Georgia. The ten day event draws people from all over, many of whom spend the ten days at camp sites at the Saddle Club.

The Murray County Saddle Club is a nonprofit organization that also has several events throughout the year and holds a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital each year.

Organizers make the Wagon Train a family event, although in years past the event developed a reputation for fights, drinking and a bit of violence.

Murray County resident Tom McHan talks a bit about the changes in the event over the years in a special section featuring the Wagon Train inside this edition of The Chatsworth Times.

In years past, the whole community welcomed the Wagon Train. Businesses used to decorate window fronts and banners were strung to welcome those attending.

Organizers are hoping to bring community involvement back into the event.

This year the Appalachian Wagon Train runs June 30 through July 9th. There are many competitions scheduled at the Saddle Club which is located on Highway 52 in Chatsworth, across from the Animal Control location.

Cost is $12 for an admission button that is good for all ten days.

The parade is set for 6 p.m. July7.