Fireworks celebrations are set for Friday evening in Eton at the Pleasant Valley flea market grounds on Highway 411 and Saturday in Chatsworth at the recreation department across from the high school. Both sites will have vendors for food and drink as well as activities for children. The grounds Eton opens at 5 p.m. Friday and festivities begin in Chatsworth at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Chatsworth city Police chief Josh Etheridge said that there will be a slight change to parking this year as well as a partial road closure.

“There has been a slight adjustment made to the location of the launch site and this has allowed us to reopen the parking lot at the Murray County High School Baseball Field,” Etheridge said. “The primary purpose for closing the section of Old Dalton Ellijay Road is to make it as safe as possible for pedestrians to cross the road. This should also expedite the dispersal of traffic at the conclusion of the event.

“Many of the public safety departments including the Chatsworth Fire Department, Chatsworth Police Department, Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Murray County Rescue Squad, and Murray Medical Center EMS will have additional staff staged in the area in order to assist the public with any issues that may arise.“

Etheridge said that each year, some people are treated for over-heating so there will be additional cooling stations available on site as well.j Officers will be on foot in order to be available quickly for any situation that arises.