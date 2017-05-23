The execution by lethal injection of J.W. Ledford, Jr. was scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Georgia Diagnostics & Classification Prison in Jackson, Ga..

There were last minute appeals and the final appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was denied after midnight.

Ledford, 45, was executed for the 1992 murder of 73 year old Dr. Harry Buchanan Johnston.

Ledford was fed his last meal at 4 p.m. As requested, he was served filet mignon wrapped in bacon, french fries, ten-piece chicken nugget, pecan pie with ice cream, sherbert and Sprite.

At 5 p.m. he was offered a sedative, Ativan, which he accepted.

Prison officials said that he had one visitor that day, a friend. The name of that friend was not released.

Ledford was led into the death chamber by six guards. The three in front of Ledford were backing into the room. Ledford was smiling as he looked around when he entered.

He was placed on the gurney and with military-like precision, the guards began strapping him down.

Three nurses entered to place the IV lines which would carry the lethal dose of phenobarbital into his body.

During the process, Ledford attempted to talk with the guards, the nurses and Warden Eric Sellers. No one responded to his attempts.

Sellers read the death warrant and asked Ledford if he would like a prayer. Ledford declined.

The warden then asked if he had any final words.

“How long do I get to talk?” Ledford asked. Sellers replied two minutes.

“What we have here is a failure to communicate,” Ledford said, quoting from the movie “Cool Hand Luke”. “Some men you just can’t reach. So that’s why we have here, what we have here today. I am not the failure. You are the failure to communicate. You can kiss my white trash as$.” At that point the microphone was shut off.

But transcripts revealed that Ledford then said “I’m just shaking the bush boss, let’s do it.”

Ledford smiled as he looked out at those there to witness his execution.

Among witnesses, were three media representatives, Lorri Harrison, as well as reporters with the Associated Press, Kate Brumback, and the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Rhonda Cook.

State witnesses included District Attorney Bert Poston, Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford, former sheriff Howard Ensley, retired GBI agent Jerry Scott and others.

There were two witnesses from Dr. Johnston’s family and two witnesses for Ledford, attorney Mary Beth Wells and a friend, Shannon Fluet-Lazard.

As the drugs began working, Ledford appeared drowsy. He attempted to speak to a Department of Corrections employee and once, he looked at his right hand.

He was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

In 1992, Ledford was 20 years old. His attorneys have made several attempts at appeals based on his age at the time, a reportedly low IQ and a childhood that introduced Ledford to alcohol and at age eight, and drugs soon followed.

In an application filed on Ledford’s behalf for clemency, his attorneys said that Ledford told officers he had six beers to drink and had smoked a couple of marijuana joints. In other documents, Ledford told a physician that he had also had a Xanax.

According to reports, Ledford’s father dealt drugs out of the family home and was abusive to Ledford and his older sisters.

On the day of the murder, Ledford told authorities that he had walked to Johnston’s house to get a ride to the store. He needed barbecue sauce for a chicken he was planning to cook.

“He said he was going to take me and I remembered I didn’t have my billfold with me so he took me back over to my mamas house to get my billfold,” Ledford wrote in a confession the day after the murder.

“As we were leaving my driveway he started accusing me of stealing some of his stuff, I can’t remember what so he just pulled back into his driveway to his house.

“He told me to get the hell out of his truck. He got out and told me to come over to the edge of the building and he wanted to show me something. Then he started to smack me with his hand. I started backing away from him and I tripped and fell backwards. I saw the knife in the pouch on his belt and Dr. Johnston reached and unsnapped it. I had my knife with me because I had ripped some people off of some pot. My knife was hooked to the string I had on. He got his knife out and I reached up with my left hand and he cut me. Then I reached and grabbed my knife and stuck him. As I was pulling my knife back from sticking him it went over and cut the ...out of him. Then I drug him over there and covered him up.”

According to Ledford’s confession as well as evidence and the testimony of Dr. Johnston’s wife, Antoinette Johnston, Ledford went to the Johnston home three times.

The first time he asked if the doctor was there. The second time he asked Mrs. Johnston to tell the doctor to come to his house when he got home.

The third time he entered the home brandishing a knife and tied Mrs. Johnston up and stole four guns and some cash. Ledford said that he was doing it for drugs.

Ledford said he pawned two of the guns at different pawn shops in Chatsworth and then stopped to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Ledford was pulled over and taken into custody without incident.

Dr. Johnston’s body was discovered later that afternoon.

The force of the wound to the Johnston’s neck nearly decapitated him. According to testimony at trial, the doctor lived for eight or nine minutes in horrible pain.

The autopsy report lists several knife wounds to the doctor.

Ledford was tried and sentenced in November 1992. He did not testify at trial.