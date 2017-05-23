Billy R. Ford, III, 30, of 3847 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth was charged with cruelty to animals after it was reported that he had beaten a dog with a bat.

The incident occurred on Sept. 7, 2016. Murray County Sheriff Office deputies were called to a residence that morning concerning a severely injured dog.

The witness told Deputies Kevin Tankersley and Aaron Grant that she heard a dog crying about 5 a.m. She looked out and saw Ford standing over the dog.

Tankersley reported that the woman said “he had a baseball bat and told her that the dog was dead now...Ford had made statements in the past that any dog better not get near his chickens.”

The witness also told deputies that Ford yelled at her grandchildren and told them they had better not tell anyone at school or he would beat them.

She also said that Ford had thrown the dog over a cliff.

The witness drove Ford to work and then found the dog that was still breathing.

Deputies located the dog about 15 feet down an embankment. The dog suffered severe head trauma and had to be euthanized at Murray County Animal Control.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Ford but could not find him.

Ford was arrested on the charge on May 15 by Eton Police Chief Todd Pasley.

Ford was released on $3,500 bond on May 16.

In a separate incident, 41 year old John Frank Palmer of 1044 Robinson Road, Chatsworth was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Deputy Rhodes with the Murray County Sheriff Office was dispatched on April 5, 2017 to a residence on Katie Lane for a complaint that a horse was very malnourished and had no shelter.

“I found a brown adult horse tied in the back yard of the residence,” Rhodes reported. “As advised, it appeared to be very malnourished and was in need of medical attention for the sores on its back and both sides.”

Rhodes found a very small foal lying on barbed wire rounds and appeared to have been dead for a day or two. Rhodes said that the foal also appeared to have been very malnourished and there were signs the animal had not been taken care of in a while.

Rhodes notified Animal Control and Director Lisa Green went to the residence the following day. She took two horse into custody but the foal was not found.

The following day the foal was located at the corner of Robinson and New Hope in a vacant lot. and had not been buried. Green had received a report of another horse being neglected. Both animals were taken into custody.

A necropsy was done on the foal by Dr. Brannon Rickman with Murray County Veterinary Service.

He determined that the foal was one to two weeks old and had been dead for less than 24 hours. The body score, which is a system of rating the health of animals, was 1 of 9 meaning poor.

The animal is extremely emaciated and bones are protruding prominently. No fatty tissue can be felt. Rickman also reported signs of pneumonia and sepsisleading to multiple organ disruption.

“Due to the evident conditions,” Rickman deteremined, “the foal likely died of multiple organ compromise/failure secondary to a bacterial pneumonia that caused sepsis. The most likely cause of this is a poor immune system due to ‘failure of passive transfer’ in which the mare did not impart adequate amounts of maternal antibodies in order to establish an effective immune system in the foal...in the case of this foal, the most likely scenario is that, due to her own poor condition, the mare did not have enough surplus energy to produce enough colostrum or the colostrum was of poor quality.”

In examining the two adult horses, Dr. Thoms Wilson found that a two year old colt had a body score of three out of nine and the ten year old mare was found to have a body score of two out of nine.

The two adult horses are being cared for at a location outside of Murray County.

Palmer was arrested on May 20, 2017 following a traffic stop by Chatsworth Police Officer Summey.

“People calling and reporting the neglect of these horses helped us to rescue these horses,” said Animal Control Director Lisa Green.

“We had received numerous reports of horses being neglected or getting loose to get to water and we realized that the same horses were just being moved around. It was the concern of other people who kept reporting the sightings that rescued these animals.”

Reports of animal abuse or neglect or other concerns can be reported by calling 706-695-6222.

Green said that many people do not report incients of abuse or neglect because they are afraid to get involved.

“We must have a name to respond to a complaint,” Green said. “But we do not need to reveal the name of the complainant during an investigation.

“We want to make sure animals are taken care of in Murray County. Sometimes neglect may come from an owner not having funds. We may be able to provide assistance in that area as well. There are several pet rescues and advocates that are willing to help.”