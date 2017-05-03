Chief Judge of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit William Boyett signed an order April 26, 2017 and set the date for execution of J.W. Ledford, Jr. for May 16, 2017. The order expires seven days later which is typical for such an order.

The execution has been set for 7 p.m. on May 16 according to the Georgia Office of the Attorney General.

Ledford was convicted in November, 1992, of the death of 73-year-old Dr. Harry Johnston. Ledford was 20 years old.

According to reports and court transcripts, on Jan. 31, 1992, Ledford appeared at Johnston’s residence in Crandall. Ledford was a neighbor of the doctor, who was well known in Murray County.

Johnston’s wife, Antoinette, testified during the trial that Ledford came to the home and asked if the doctor was home. When she said no, Antoinette testified that Ledford said okay and left, only to return a few minutes later.

“And this time he asked me if I would ask Dr. Johnston to come down to his house that night,” Antoinette Johnston testified.

She would then testify that Ledford returned and pushed his way into the house with a knife and told her that he would kill her. She said that Ledford wanted money and guns and tied her up.

She said that Ledford told her not to move for ten minutes and then he left.

She got free and called the sheriff’s office.

Ledford had taken guns from the home, according to evidence, and then pawned them at two local pawn shops.

An off-duty deputy spotted Ledford in Johnston’s pick up truck and he was taken into custody.

Johnston’s body was found some time later on his property near a small building.

Autopsy revealed that Johnston “had suffered either ‘one continuous or two slices to the neck’ which destroyed virtually all the muscle and tissue on the left side of his neck, and nearly severed his head from his body. Additionally, the victim sustained a small knife wound in the back and a number of other knife wounds in the neck. There were no defensive wounds on the victim’s hands.”

The autopsy report revealed that Johnston bled to death, but lived “approximately eight or nine minutes after the injuries were inflicted, in an extremely painful condition.”

The day following Ledford’s arrest, he asked to speak to detectives Sam West and GBI agent Jerry Scott. He told them that he did kill Johnston but that it was self-defense.

Ledford told authorities that he was riding in Johnston’s truck when the doctor accused him of stealing and struck Ledford.

Ledford was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, burglary, kidnapping and armed robbery. He was convicted and sentenced in November, 1992.

Jurors for the trial were chosen from Gordon County and brought to the trial which was held in Murray County.

All of Ledford’s appeals have been exhausted.

During the trial one of Ledford’s attorneys, Sam Little, said in opening statements that Ledford was intoxicated at the time of the murder.

“We maintain that Mr. Ledford from a very young age had been addicted to drugs and alcohol,” Little told jurors.

Many of Ledford’s appeals have been based on the fact of involuntary intoxication s well as Ledford’s mental capacity. None of the arguments have held any weight for appeals judges.

It is estimated that one the day of the murder, Ledford had smoked two to ten marijuana cigarettes and drank quite a lot of beer.

A clemency hearing will be held on May 15 at the state parole board headquareter in Atlanta. Current District Attorney Bert Poston will represent the state at that hearing.

Retired Judge Jack Partain was the prosecutor for the case in 1992.